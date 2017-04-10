101 Unflinching Portraits of Survivors of US Gun Violence

Sahar Khoshakhlagh, who was shot in Times Square, NY, by a police officer aiming at someone else "Scars are stories," says Megan Hobson in the new book SHOT: 101 Survivors of Gun Violence in America ; she also appears on the book's cover. Her story is briefly told within the book's pages: The Floridian was driving when she was shot in the pelvis by a gang member wielding an AK-47.

