100 Colorado Creatives 3.0: Peter Illig

Painter Peter Illig 's retro sensibility and deep affinity for all things mid-century modern drive his work, which combines realistically rendered found snapshots brimming with emotional life and an unsettled state of near-nostalgia for the lost values of a vanished era. Illig, a retired art teacher who came up as an artist in Denver's co-op scene, is now represented by Walker Fine Art , marking a bit of a comeback - embellished with neon.

