When is it okay to own a wolf hybrid?

When is it okay to own a wolf hybrid?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hot Air

This was a fairly heartbreaking story when I first read it but it raises a few interesting questions about animal ownership in the United States. A family in Colorado was unfortunate enough to have their dog escape from their yard and it was subsequently picked up by animal control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 2 min Tourlain 79
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 7 min Robin 115
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 22 min Respect71 45,981
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 28 min Mark 9
best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08) 32 min Mark 145
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 27,486
Crack in Denver 2 hr miners 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC