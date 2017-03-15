When is it okay to own a wolf hybrid?
This was a fairly heartbreaking story when I first read it but it raises a few interesting questions about animal ownership in the United States. A family in Colorado was unfortunate enough to have their dog escape from their yard and it was subsequently picked up by animal control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|2 min
|Tourlain
|79
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|7 min
|Robin
|115
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Respect71
|45,981
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|28 min
|Mark
|9
|best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08)
|32 min
|Mark
|145
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|27,486
|Crack in Denver
|2 hr
|miners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC