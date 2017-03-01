What Would It Take for RTD to Offer Income-Based Transit Passes?

On Friday, February 24, local dignitaries including Mayor Michael Hancock and Regional Transportation Department General Manager and CEO Dave Genova gathered at the Iliff Station for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the R Line. Members of the Colorado People's Alliance , which advocates for social-justice issues, interrupted the proceedings with a song calling on RTD to make public transportation more accessible for riders via passes that take into account their income level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.