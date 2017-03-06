What everyone in DC needs is a dose o...

What everyone in DC needs is a dose of humility

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: The Hill

In an Aurora, Colorado, a classroom of high-school seniors and two former congressmen - one a Colorado Democrat, the other a Washington state Republican - were recently asked the question, "How have you two been able to be friends, but also work out your political differences?" The answers they gave have application to the president and others who hold high public office. "Humility" answered one former member.

