Vintage Theatre presents the Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow
Vintage Theatre presents "The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow" March 31 through May 21. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. No Performance on Sunday, April 16. Tickets are $24 - $30 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830 .
