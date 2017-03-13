Vintage Theatre presents "The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow" March 31 through May 21. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. No Performance on Sunday, April 16. Tickets are $24 - $30 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830 .

