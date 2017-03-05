Thousands of ICE detainees claim they were forced into labor, a violation of anti-slavery laws
An immigration detainee stands behind bars at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement , detention facility on February 28, 2013 in Florence, Arizona. An immigration detainee stands behind bars at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement , detention facility on February 28, 2013 in Florence, Arizona.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,365
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|43 min
|Kaisertown Jimmy
|12
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|27,302
|Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ...
|10 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|13
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|22 hr
|Johnjrolfbo
|23
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|26,271
|hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16)
|Feb 24
|Mountain High
|2
