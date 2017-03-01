The Melting Pot Bubbles: Second Helping, February 27-March 3
Quality Italian opened this week; this newfangled take on burrata is just one example of the eatery's fun fare. This week we rounded up restaurants serving food from five of the seven countries listed in Donald Trump's travel ban - but we couldn't find a single Libyan or Yemeni restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|cpeter1313
|45,279
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|22 min
|THINK
|27,254
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|26,269
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Fri
|tbird19482
|11
|Blacks must leave!
|Feb 27
|MAGA2016
|2
|hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16)
|Feb 24
|Mountain High
|2
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|Mountain High
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC