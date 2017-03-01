The Green Solution Secures Last Retail License in Aurora

Four months after opening up the application process, the Aurora Marijuana Enforcement Division awarded the city's 24th and last retail store license to the Green Solution. "The Green Solution is a professional corporate organization that is focused on security, compliance and interested in being a partner with the City of Aurora and its officials and citizens," says Robin Peterson, manager of the Aurora Marijuana Enforcement Division, who notified all applicants of the decision via e-mail on February 27. The Green Solution now has the final license in Ward VI, in the southeastern corner of the city; it plans to build on undeveloped land at 19370 East Quincy Avenue.

