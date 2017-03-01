Study identifies strategies to improve knee replacement outcomes in patients with obesity

Obesity affects 35 percent of the adult population in the U.S. A new literature review published in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons identifies strategies to improve total knee replacement outcomes in patients with obesity. TKR is a common orthopaedic procedure that is used to replace the damaged or worn surfaces of the knee, often caused by injury or osteoarthritis, to decrease pain and restore mobility for patients.

