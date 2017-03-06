Sean Crumpler, accused Aurora child sex trafficker, due in court Monday for disposition hearing
A man facing charges for allegedly using a rented Aurora home in 2015 to sex traffic boys is due in court Monday afternoon for a disposition hearing. Sean Travis Crumpler, 50, is accused of 21 counts in the case, court records show, including trafficking a minor for sexual servitude, a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|45,389
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|tbird19482
|27,314
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|11 hr
|Tayrell
|5
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|-Prince-
|26,274
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Mon
|Kaisertown Jimmy
|12
|Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ...
|Mon
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|13
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Sun
|Johnjrolfbo
|23
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC