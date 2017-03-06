Sean Crumpler, accused Aurora child s...

Sean Crumpler, accused Aurora child sex trafficker, due in court Monday for disposition hearing

A man facing charges for allegedly using a rented Aurora home in 2015 to sex traffic boys is due in court Monday afternoon for a disposition hearing. Sean Travis Crumpler, 50, is accused of 21 counts in the case, court records show, including trafficking a minor for sexual servitude, a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

