Scammers Use Health Insurance As Hook...

Scammers Use Health Insurance As Hook For Victims

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Scammers Use Health Insurance As Hook For Victims Police in Aurora say scammers are targeting people in search of affordable health care and using a Colorado number to trick their victims. Teen Receives National Honor For Heroic Actions One Steamboat Springs teen is being called a hero for her extraordinary actions in the face of a crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Inquisitor 45,692
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Inquisitor 27,359
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) 8 hr yeah right 7
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Wed factsnotspeculation 3
News Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ... Mar 6 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 13
hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16) Feb 24 Mountain High 2
Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16) Feb 16 Mountain High 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC