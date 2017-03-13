Parents charged after co-sleeping dea...

Parents charged after co-sleeping deaths of 2 babies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Police reports say that both parents appeared "intoxicated or under the influence" at the time each baby died. AURORA, CO After two babies died while co-sleeping two years apart, their parents were charged with child abuse due to the similar circumstances of the cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 56 min DUH 45,867
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr datroof 27,435
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 4 hr Hoodrich 77
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 8 hr greasy creek 6
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Sun Ahen28 25
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Mar 8 factsnotspeculation 3
News Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ... Mar 6 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 13
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Arapahoe County was issued at March 13 at 3:14PM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC