Owner Says DNA Proves Pet Dog Is Not ...

Owner Says DNA Proves Pet Dog Is Not A Wolf Hybrid

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

Teacher Described As Expert Skier Dies In Fall On Pikes Peak A Colorado Springs middle school was closed on Monday following the death of a teacher. Owner Says DNA Proves Pet Dog Is Not A Wolf Hybrid The owner of a dog in Aurora suspected of being a wolf hybrid says DNA tests did not find any evidence of wolf characteristics in the dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Inquisitor 27,635
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 46,185
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) Mon scotty steiner 3
Looking for blues. Out of towner Sun As I see it 2
Spoil your little pigs some more God! Sun doG mnaDed lHoy r... 1
Democrat Party Died Last Night Sat Strauss 14
Molly or lucy? Mar 18 Johnny 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC