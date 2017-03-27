Oil rebound pushes drilling rigs deeper into Colorado neighborhoods
Oil and gas producers in the Denver-Julesburg Basin were forced to take two steps back after oil prices cratered in late 2014. But they are preparing to take a big leap forward in 2017, doubling the number of rigs drilling and budgeting 70 percent more to find oil and gas.
