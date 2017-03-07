Nonprofit Artspace sees potential in Aurora - but development won't be fast-paced
Kim Robards Dance and musicians from Spinphony rehearse together for their upcoming performance of "Spinoff" March 1 in Aurora. Kim Robards is participating in Artspace community meetings hosted by the Aurora Cultural Arts District in an effort to find affordable artists live/work space in the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Respect71
|45,565
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|19 min
|Maverick 808
|27,338
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|1 hr
|HeKtik
|24
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|4 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|factsnotspeculation
|3
|Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ...
|Mar 6
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|13
|hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16)
|Feb 24
|Mountain High
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC