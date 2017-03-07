Nonprofit Artspace sees potential in ...

Nonprofit Artspace sees potential in Aurora - but development won't be fast-paced

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Kim Robards Dance and musicians from Spinphony rehearse together for their upcoming performance of "Spinoff" March 1 in Aurora. Kim Robards is participating in Artspace community meetings hosted by the Aurora Cultural Arts District in an effort to find affordable artists live/work space in the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Respect71 45,565
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 19 min Maverick 808 27,338
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 1 hr HeKtik 24
Nicole DuBois Savage 4 hr Jamie Dundee 4
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) 19 hr factsnotspeculation 3
News Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ... Mar 6 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 13
hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16) Feb 24 Mountain High 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at March 09 at 11:34AM MST

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,850 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC