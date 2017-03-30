Newspaper Trumpets Its Liberal Bias Against Gorsuch
The Aurora Sentinel in Aurora, CO published an editorial opining that Judge Neil Gorsuch is an "affable, smart, diligent but fatally flawed" nominee for the Supreme Court. The backhanded compliment doesn't ameliorate the leftist progressive argument the newspaper trots out as justification for opposing his appointment.
