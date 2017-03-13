Nathaniel Rateliff, DeVotchKa and Oth...

Nathaniel Rateliff, DeVotchKa and Others Will Play a Refugee Solidarity Concert

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

On Thursday, March 23, the Ogden Theatre stage will be graced by a slate of Colorado superstars: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, DeVotchKa, Joe Sampson, and Jonny 5 and Brer Rabbit of Flobots. While it's easy to be wowed by the star power of the lineup, the concert has an important message and philanthropic aim: Called "Sounds of Solidarity," the show is being put on to raise awareness about refugees in Colorado, as well as money for Project Worthmore, a local nonprofit that supports them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08) 4 min Mike smith 143
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 34 min Respect71 27,457
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Terra Firma 45,890
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) 7 hr LAVON AFFAIR 21
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 7 hr ENRON Zionism 3,425
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 7 hr USS LIBERTY 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 13 hr Jane 713
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC