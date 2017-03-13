Nathaniel Rateliff, DeVotchKa and Others Will Play a Refugee Solidarity Concert

On Thursday, March 23, the Ogden Theatre stage will be graced by a slate of Colorado superstars: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, DeVotchKa, Joe Sampson, and Jonny 5 and Brer Rabbit of Flobots. While it's easy to be wowed by the star power of the lineup, the concert has an important message and philanthropic aim: Called "Sounds of Solidarity," the show is being put on to raise awareness about refugees in Colorado, as well as money for Project Worthmore, a local nonprofit that supports them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.