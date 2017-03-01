Mother seeks to turn the Aurora pond where her son drowned into a safer splash park
Divers recover the body of a child in a pond in Olympic Park on Jan. 3, 2017 in Aurora. A day later, the Arapahoe County Coroner's office identified the body as that of 6-year-old David Puckett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
