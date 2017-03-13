Morgan Carroll elected chair of Colorado Democrats as party rebuilds
Surrounded by dozens of supporters on a stage in a downtown Denver hotel conference room, Carroll appeared to bridge progressive and establishment ends of the party. She spoke on a gloomy Saturday morning as a light rain fell outside, offering hope that the party would rise above the storm of the last election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|cpeter1313
|45,860
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|4 hr
|greasy creek
|6
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|henu
|27,434
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Top
|75
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Sun
|Ahen28
|25
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|factsnotspeculation
|3
|Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ...
|Mar 6
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC