Missing and Endangered Colorado Teen Lashaya Stine Last Seen At Bus Stop
Although African Americans make up just 12 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.
