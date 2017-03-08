Missing and Endangered Colorado Teen ...

Missing and Endangered Colorado Teen Lashaya Stine Last Seen At Bus Stop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: NewsOne

Although African Americans make up just 12 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 44 min Truth 45,829
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 27,423
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 21 hr Ahen28 25
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 22 hr Ricky F 3,424
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Sat Helen 20
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Mar 8 factsnotspeculation 3
News Thousands of detained immigrants say they were ... Mar 6 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 13
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC