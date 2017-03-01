Lawyers for Colorado death row inmate question juror ties
Lawyers for one of three men on Colorado's death row allege are seeking a new trial because they allege a juror didn't reveal that she had ties to several witnesses, a relative of a victim as well as the defendant's family. Sir Mario Owens was convicted in two different murder cases in Aurora - the shooting death of Gregory Vann in 2004 and the deaths of a witness to that shooting, Javad Marshall-Fields, and his fiancee, Vivian Wolfe, in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|12 min
|Respect71
|45,256
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|54 min
|Respect71
|27,239
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,269
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|9 hr
|tbird19482
|11
|Blacks must leave!
|Feb 27
|MAGA2016
|2
|hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16)
|Feb 24
|Mountain High
|2
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|Mountain High
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC