Lawyers for Colorado death row inmate...

Lawyers for Colorado death row inmate question juror ties

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Lawyers for one of three men on Colorado's death row allege are seeking a new trial because they allege a juror didn't reveal that she had ties to several witnesses, a relative of a victim as well as the defendant's family. Sir Mario Owens was convicted in two different murder cases in Aurora - the shooting death of Gregory Vann in 2004 and the deaths of a witness to that shooting, Javad Marshall-Fields, and his fiancee, Vivian Wolfe, in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 12 min Respect71 45,256
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 54 min Respect71 27,239
last post wins! (Feb '11) 9 hr Princess Hey 26,269
Democrat Party Died Last Night 9 hr tbird19482 11
Blacks must leave! Feb 27 MAGA2016 2
hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16) Feb 24 Mountain High 2
Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16) Feb 16 Mountain High 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Arapahoe County was issued at March 03 at 3:14PM MST

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC