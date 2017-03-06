Kansas teen unresponsive after Brecke...

Kansas teen unresponsive after Breckenridge ski accident

A teenager from Kansas is on life support at a Colorado hospital after being injured in a skiing accident on the slopes of Breckenridge. Tess Smith, 15, a sophomore at Northwest High School in Wichita was taken to Children's Hospital in Aurora after Friday's accident.

