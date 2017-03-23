Immigration fears move Denver bishop ...

Immigration fears move Denver bishop to set public meetings

Read more: The Gazette

Bishop Jorge Rodriguez hopes to offer information and encouragement for Hispanic communities in their anxious times awaiting President Trump's next move on immigration. Rodriguez, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Denver, will hold discussions in Aurora, Denver and Greeley next week with the consuls general of Mexico, Guatemala and Peru.

Aurora, CO

