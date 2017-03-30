Hey teens: Need a summer job? Now's the time to start looking
Tyler Kelly, 19, left, fills out applications for parking enforcement and environmental compliance jobs during a public safety job fair at City Hall in Saginaw, Mich. As the joys of spring break come to an end, it's time to throw those books into your backpack for the trek back to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 min
|Reject45
|27,866
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Reject45
|46,586
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Ricky F
|14
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Molly or lucy?
|Mar 18
|Johnny
|1
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|factsnotspeculation
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC