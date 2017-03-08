Former nurse raped by supervisor sues SNF, parent company
A former nurse at a Colorado skilled nursing facility has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was raped by a supervisor whose history of sexual harassment was known when he was hired. The suit, filed Friday, claims that Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora, CO and its parent company Nexion Health Inc. hired Benjamin Offei as a nursing supervisor in 2014 after he had been fired from a Minnesota hospital over two sexual harassment claims.
