Former chairman of Colorado Republican party suspected of voter fraud, forgery

Steve Curtis, the former chairman of Colorado's Republican party and a talk radio host, has been charged in Weld County Curtis, an AM radio talk show host, appeared Tuesday in Weld County District Court, where he was advised that he faces two counts in the case: forgery, a Class 5 felony, and misdemeanor voter fraud. Weld County District Attorney's spokesman Tyler Hill confirmed the charges, but said he couldn't discuss details of the allegations, which were first reported by KDVR-Channel 31. However a criminal complaint filed Feb. 1 says the forgery charge stems from "intent to defraud" a woman on the 2016 general election mail-in ballot.

