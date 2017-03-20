First Implantable Pump Delivers Drugs...

First Implantable Pump Delivers Drugs Directly Into Brains of Epileptic Patients

Flowonix , a company out of Mt. Olive, New Jersey, and Cerebral Therapeutics of Aurora, Colorado, have announced that the Prometra II infusion device they jointly developed has been installed in the first patients in a clinical trial.

