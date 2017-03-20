Fingerprint-based criminal background check legislation for...
Colorado is one of only six states that doesn't require doctors to undergo criminal records checks for licensure and one of five states that doesn't have that requirement for nurses. Spurred on by concerns that dangerous criminals are getting hired to care for ill, disabled and frail patients, legislation that would require fingerprint-based criminal background checks for health-care professionals in Colorado passed key hurdles this month.
