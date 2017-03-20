Fingerprint-based criminal background...

Fingerprint-based criminal background check legislation for...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado is one of only six states that doesn't require doctors to undergo criminal records checks for licensure and one of five states that doesn't have that requirement for nurses. Spurred on by concerns that dangerous criminals are getting hired to care for ill, disabled and frail patients, legislation that would require fingerprint-based criminal background checks for health-care professionals in Colorado passed key hurdles this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 min tbird19482 27,600
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 46,157
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) 1 hr scotty steiner 3
Looking for blues. Out of towner 21 hr As I see it 2
Spoil your little pigs some more God! Sun doG mnaDed lHoy r... 1
Democrat Party Died Last Night Sat Strauss 14
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) Sat Assquatch 114
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC