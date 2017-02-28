Federal judge OKs 'forced labor' clas...

Federal judge OKs 'forced labor' class-action suit by immigrants against private prison company

A federal judge based in Denver approved a class-action lawsuit by former and current immigrant detainees against one of the largest private prison management companies in the United States. The lawsuit, filed in 2014, alleges that at a 1,500-bed detention center in Aurora, Colorado, that is run by GEO Group under contract to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, detainees were forced to work for little or no pay and threatened with solitary confinement and criminal charges if they failed to comply.

