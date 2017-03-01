Federal judge allows immigrants' laws...

Federal judge allows immigrants' lawsuit against private prison to go forward

Thursday

GEO Group [corporate website], the private prison management company that runs the federal immigration detainment center in Aurora, Colorado, is accused of forcing detainees to work for little to no wages, and allegedly threatening some with solitary confinement if they refused to work. Plaintiffs' attorney Andrew Free [website] stated, "[t]his is the first time that a private prison company has ever been accused of forced labor, and this is the first time that a judge has ever found that the claims can go forward under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the bans in federal law on forced labor."

