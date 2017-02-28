Family of woman killed in DWI crash n...

Family of woman killed in DWI crash near Santa Fe seeks help

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The family of a Colorado woman killed by a suspected drunk driver near Santa Fe, is fundraising to bring her body home. State Police say 18-year-old Luke Griffin was drunk and speeding when he rear-ended 49-year-old Carrina Vaden's car last Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 17 min Respect71 45,195
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 27,216
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 23 hr sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY Tue lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Mon Marie 4
Blacks must leave! Mon MAGA2016 2
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) Mon Trump forever 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC