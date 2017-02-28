Family of woman killed in DWI crash near Santa Fe seeks help
The family of a Colorado woman killed by a suspected drunk driver near Santa Fe, is fundraising to bring her body home. State Police say 18-year-old Luke Griffin was drunk and speeding when he rear-ended 49-year-old Carrina Vaden's car last Friday night.
