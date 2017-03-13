Denver Dispensaries Could Be Open Unt...

Denver Dispensaries Could Be Open Until Midnight, If City Council Approves

A Denver City Council committee met on March 13 to consider a presentation by the Marijuana Industry Group , which made a case for extending the hours of operation for dispensaries in the city. Every municipality in Colorado that allows recreational marijuana sales has later hours than Denver, according to Kristi Kelly, MIG's executive director, who also serves on Denver's Social Consumption Advisory Committee .

