Death notices, March 30, 2017
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Callahan Edfast Mortuary. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|47 min
|cpeter1313
|46,428
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|27,795
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|11 hr
|Jami
|1
|Looking for blues
|Tue
|Megsyb32
|2
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Tue
|GLee
|13
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Tue
|King Burp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC