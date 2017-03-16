Death Notices, March 16, 2017

Death Notices, March 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include three sons, Jimmy McDonald of Asher, Oklahoma, Chris Queen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Larry Chambers of Grand Junction; and two daughters, Dianna McDonald of Grand Junction, and Crystal Chambers of Marble. Survivors include two daughters, Jessica Klements and Danielle Cordova, both of Grand Junction; one brother, Steven of Grand Junction; one sister, Denise Valdez of Delaware; and three grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 18 min Respect71 27,483
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr The Troll Stopper 45,935
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) 6 hr ReeDonna Landon 14
Crack in Denver 23 hr Crackattack 1
Single lady looking to mingle Wed Shaw 1
best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08) Tue Lupe 144
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Tue Lupe 8
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Arapahoe County was issued at March 15 at 9:29PM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC