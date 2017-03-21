Crying wolf? DNA shows family pet taken by animal control is all dog
Aurora, CO, Animal Control picked up the dog when he escaped from the family's yard. Officials refused to give him back, claiming he was a wolf hybrid based on his look and mannerisms.
