Could seaplanes be coming to a Colorado lake or reservoir near you?
Ray Hawkins wants to be the first pilot rated to fly seaplanes in Colorado, but first he has to convince state lawmakers that seaplanes are no different than any other form of transportation. Every other state has already reached that conclusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|16 min
|Inquisitor
|27,683
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Truth
|46,229
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|8
|Lookin in denver
|20 hr
|Gotthatitch
|2
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|20 hr
|Jiggy420
|3
|Molly or lucy?
|Mar 18
|Johnny
|1
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|factsnotspeculation
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC