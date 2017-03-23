Could seaplanes be coming to a Colora...

Could seaplanes be coming to a Colorado lake or reservoir near you?

Ray Hawkins wants to be the first pilot rated to fly seaplanes in Colorado, but first he has to convince state lawmakers that seaplanes are no different than any other form of transportation. Every other state has already reached that conclusion.

