Coroner identifies two men killed in ...

Coroner identifies two men killed in fiery, head-on crash near Byers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

William Linnebur, a 33-year-old from Aurora, and Jose Benitez-Soto, a 39-year-old from Brush, died in the collision Adams County authorities have identified the two men killed in a fiery, head-on crash Friday morning near the town of Byers. William Linnebur, a 33-year-old from Aurora, and Jose Benitez-Soto, a 39-year-old from Brush, died in the collision on U.S. 36. A terrible head-on crash between a car and semi closes US 36 east of Byers..and sparks a grass fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 25 min Respect71 45,940
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 58 min Mike 113
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr henu 27,484
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) 12 hr ReeDonna Landon 14
Crack in Denver Wed Crackattack 1
Single lady looking to mingle Wed Shaw 1
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Mar 8 factsnotspeculation 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at March 16 at 7:28AM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC