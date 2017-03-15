Coroner identifies two men killed in fiery, head-on crash near Byers
William Linnebur, a 33-year-old from Aurora, and Jose Benitez-Soto, a 39-year-old from Brush, died in the collision Adams County authorities have identified the two men killed in a fiery, head-on crash Friday morning near the town of Byers. William Linnebur, a 33-year-old from Aurora, and Jose Benitez-Soto, a 39-year-old from Brush, died in the collision on U.S. 36. A terrible head-on crash between a car and semi closes US 36 east of Byers..and sparks a grass fire.
Read more at Denver Post.
