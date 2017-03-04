Colorado police arrest ex-manager of New Harbor store on theft warrant
The former manager of a New Harbor convenience store faces felony forgery and theft charges after she embezzled over $50,000 from the store in 13A1 2 months, according to police. Siarra M. Kear, 23, of New Harbor was arrested in Colorado on Friday, Feb. 24, after more than two weeks at large.
