Class action suit: Immigrants held in Aurora required to work for $1...
About 62,000 people who were held in an Aurora immigration detention center and required to work, sometimes for $1 a day, while they awaited possible deportation have been certified as a class in a lawsuit alleging violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Senior Judge John Kane's ruling could have far-reaching implications, potentially boosting the cost of holding immigration detainees by millions of dollars at a time when President Donald Trump's administration gears up to deport millions more people who are living in the U.S. illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|Respect71
|45,303
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|22 min
|Respect71
|27,274
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,270
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Avalable Medication P iLLS
|18 hr
|GIna
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Fri
|tbird19482
|11
|hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16)
|Feb 24
|Mountain High
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC