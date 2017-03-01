Class action suit: Immigrants held in...

Class action suit: Immigrants held in Aurora required to work for $1...

About 62,000 people who were held in an Aurora immigration detention center and required to work, sometimes for $1 a day, while they awaited possible deportation have been certified as a class in a lawsuit alleging violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Senior Judge John Kane's ruling could have far-reaching implications, potentially boosting the cost of holding immigration detainees by millions of dollars at a time when President Donald Trump's administration gears up to deport millions more people who are living in the U.S. illegally.

