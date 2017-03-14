Business Q&A: Colorado Fabrics, Aurora

Business: Colorado Fabrics Address: 4042 South Parker Road, Aurora Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday Founded: 1979 Contact: 303-730-2777, coloradofabrics.com, @ColoradoFabrics Employees: 45 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: I started sewing when I was 8 years old, and it was the start of a lifelong love of sewing. My interest in sewing led me to study interior design, and after getting my degree, I was hired here in 1989.

