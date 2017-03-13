Bills aim for transparency in campaig...

Bills aim for transparency in campaign funding

Led by House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, three freshmen Democrats introduced four bills Wednesday designed either to limit money in certain races, or to require more disclosure of contributions raised. The three - Jeff Bridges of Denver, Michael Weissman of Aurora and Chris Kennedy of Lakewood - said that voters are tired of seeing so much money pour into elections and not knowing its source.

