Bills aim for transparency in campaign funding
Led by House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, three freshmen Democrats introduced four bills Wednesday designed either to limit money in certain races, or to require more disclosure of contributions raised. The three - Jeff Bridges of Denver, Michael Weissman of Aurora and Chris Kennedy of Lakewood - said that voters are tired of seeing so much money pour into elections and not knowing its source.
