Bald is beautiful

Logan Gaston, 9, lets his younger brother, Connor, 4, touch his head after it was shaved at the "Brave the Shave" event on Friday morning to support kids with cancer. Connor was diagnosed with a brain tumor and he, along with his three brothers and dad, got their heads shaved at the event.

