Bald is beautiful
Logan Gaston, 9, lets his younger brother, Connor, 4, touch his head after it was shaved at the "Brave the Shave" event on Friday morning to support kids with cancer. Connor was diagnosed with a brain tumor and he, along with his three brothers and dad, got their heads shaved at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|40 min
|Inquisitor
|27,622
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|46,176
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|21 hr
|scotty steiner
|3
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|Sun
|As I see it
|2
|Spoil your little pigs some more God!
|Sun
|doG mnaDed lHoy r...
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Sat
|Strauss
|14
|Molly or lucy?
|Mar 18
|Johnny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC