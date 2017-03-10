Aurora man convicted of child abuse in 2015 death of his 17-month-old son
A 29-year-old man was convicted Friday of child abuse in the 2015 death of his 17-month-old son, prosecutors say. An Adams County jury deliberated for less than four hours before finding Romon Endersguilty of knowing and reckless child abuse causing death, a Class 2 felony.
