Aurora Library rewards program to reboot with local businesses, more offers

Read more: Denver Post

In 2014, Aurora Libraries launched the program to provide special offers from local businesses to library rewards members, but few have participated Carole Corwin cuts Don Holland's hair at Creative Cuts on March 14, 2017, in Aurora. A year ago Aurora Libraries launched a promotional project in cooperation with many local businesses throughout the city - including creative cuts - to provide assorted free and discounted services and products to members of the city's library rewards program, which people enrolled in by starting a library card.

