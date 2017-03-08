Aurora couple charged with child abuse after two babies die under similar circumstances
An Aurora couple face child abuse charges after their two infant children died under similar circumstances within two years of each other. Gregory Tyler Newton, 27, and Tierra Monet Collins, 28, each face two counts of misdemeanor child abuse related to the deaths of 7-month-old Azian Newton in July 2014, and 3-month-old Nazairean Newton in June 2016.
