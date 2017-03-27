Aurora code enforcement officer recorded himself soliciting prostitutes on body camera
An Aurora code enforcement officer has resigned after he recorded himself soliciting two prostitutes late last year while his body camera was rolling, according to court documents and investigators. Paul Thorne, 54, pleaded guilty on March 6 to one count of soliciting prostitution, a Class 3 misdemeanor, Arapahoe County prosecutors say.
