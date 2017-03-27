Atown Art Gallery Invites Stapleton C...

Atown Art Gallery Invites Stapleton Community to Hop Over to North Aurora

As new businesses continue to roll out at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, the little town of curated retail, restaurants and services under one roof looks more than promising. But one can't help noticing how Stanley is perched precariously between the upwardly mobile, planned neighborhoods of Stapleton to the north and the funky diversity of old downtown Aurora to the south.

