Artspace Weighs Opening Live-Work Space for Artists in Aurora
An Artspace staffer discusses developing a live-work space for artists in the Aurora Cultural Arts District at a meeting March 1. Aurora is one of several Colorado cities talking with Artspace , a nationally renowned nonprofit developer, about creating live-work space for artists. On March 1, the discussion came to the Vintage Theatre, where Artspace discussed the possibility of putting a live-work space for artists in the Aurora Cultural Arts District .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|23 min
|tbird19482
|7
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|45,225
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|27,230
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,268
|Blacks must leave!
|Feb 27
|MAGA2016
|2
|hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16)
|Feb 24
|Mountain High
|2
|Thinking about moving to Aurora! (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|Mountain High
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC