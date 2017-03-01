Artspace Weighs Opening Live-Work Spa...

Artspace Weighs Opening Live-Work Space for Artists in Aurora

An Artspace staffer discusses developing a live-work space for artists in the Aurora Cultural Arts District at a meeting March 1. Aurora is one of several Colorado cities talking with Artspace , a nationally renowned nonprofit developer, about creating live-work space for artists. On March 1, the discussion came to the Vintage Theatre, where Artspace discussed the possibility of putting a live-work space for artists in the Aurora Cultural Arts District .

