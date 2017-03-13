Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Kelso and Mara Davi to Headline 'United in Love' Concert in Denver
Tony Award-winning actor Annaleigh Ashford will reunite with her Kinky Boots co-star Andy Kelso for United in Love, a special concert event presented by Ebner-Page Productions and benefiting the Denver Actors Fund on Sunday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 80124. Tickets are $39 and $59.
